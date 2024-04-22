Gadon urges critics of Marcos to 'let him do his thing'

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Monday urges the critics of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to let the country's leader do his thing, and instead be one with him in enticing investors to pour their resources to pump up the economy.

Gadon said, the issue that President Marcos is a drug user has long been addressed.

"I do not agree that President Bong Bong Marcos should undergo drug test, every time someone calls for him to undergo a drug test, eh na-clear na ang issue na yan, di naman pwede na kapag may nagsabi sa Pangulo ay kailangan sundin niya. You besmirch the dignity of the Office of the President," Gadon said referring to former president Duterte who challenge President Marcos to have a drug test during a rally in Davao which was also attended by his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"I suggest si (former) president Duterte ay tumulong na lang. Gaya nang ginagawa nila former president Gloria Arroyo, ni president Erap (Joseph Estrada). Pabayaan na kung paano pinatatakbo ni President Bong Bong Marcos ang ating bansa. Lumipas na rin ang kanyang pagkakataon ni president Duterte na makapaglingkod sa bansa. Eh dapat sa diwa ng demokrasya, hayaan niya na si President Marcos na pamahalaan ang bansa," Gadon said.

He urged the former leader to join President Marcos in inviting foreign investors for the country's economy, which was burdened by heavy borrowings during the pandemic of which Duterte was also the president.

"Ginagalang ko si presidente Duterte, noong panahon niya ako ay sumoporta sa kanya, at bilang Filipino, ako ay susuporta kay Pangulong Bong Bong Marcos dahil ito ay panahon niya, this is his term, this is his administration," Gadon said.