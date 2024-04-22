Federal Land’s Meadowcrest: Further bolstering Biñan through well-thought-out masterplan

Spanning over 50 years of industry excellence and expertise, Federal Land further expands its footprint outside Metro Manila while it continues to create iconic developments that redefine the Philippine real estate landscape.

Driven to aggressively diversify with the intent to go beyond verticals, the brand is committed to offering unparalleled living experiences through diverse, multi-use, masterplanned townships launched under its Federal Land Communities product line.

Primed to shape the future of urban living, Federal Land Communities marks a significant milestone as it becomes a part of progressive cities, providing property seekers a chance to establish their roots in fast-emerging localities.

Federal Land Communities: A proof of promise

Federal Land Communities stays true to its mission of transforming the real estate scene with carefully curated estates that pulsate with rapid growth and progress.

With a slate of 10 townships meant to address the changing requirements of discerning residents, Federal Land remains steadfast in introducing concepts and design principles unique to its projects, especially to its newest development, Meadowcrest in Biñan, Laguna.

Embracing Laguna’s potential

Laguna is one of the fastest-growing provinces in Luzon, rapidly gaining traction as a premier growth center, given its status as the largest contributor to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 among the 82 provinces. Part and parcel of that growth is Biñan.

Biñan flourishes with dynamic energy and boundless potential. Federal Land’s expansion into the city is a strategic choice grounded in the city's growth trajectory.

The city's accessibility benefits from multiple infrastructure developments, providing convenient mobility options to the residents. The newly opened Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) seamlessly links the vibrant community we envision at Meadowcrest to the bustling economic activity in Metro Manila and weekend destinations like Tagaytay.

Biñan boasts diverse investment opportunities, marked by a growing number of manufacturing companies, shopping centers, landmark establishments, and other points of interest that make it a prime address. It is home to industrial powerhouses like Laguna Technopark and Laguna International Industrial Park, as well as the largest public market hub in CALABARZON. Esteemed schools and colleges like De La Salle University - Laguna Campus and Brent International School Manila further enhance the city's appeal to new homeowners and investors.

Positioned within the already thriving Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay growth corridor, Biñan is part of an even larger area of growth and progress. From industrial parks to bustling retail destinations like Solenad NUVALI and the upcoming SM Yulo Premier, this zone brims with economic vitality.

Moreover, top-notch medical facilities such as The Medical City and high-standing educational institutions, including Xavier School NUVALI, St. Scholastica College Westgrove, and Ateneo Graduate School of Business, provide an abundance of life that enrich the fabric of community experience.

This diverse landscape of opportunities and burgeoning infrastructure in Biñan and surrounding areas solidifies Biñan as the desirable new home for those looking to lead well-balanced and fulfilling lives.

Now, with the emergence of Federal Land’s Meadowcrest, living in Biñan will reach new heights. A testament to Federal Land's commitment to providing exceptional living spaces that resonate with the pulse of progress, Meadowcrest adds a touch of modernity and sophistication to Laguna’s dynamic growth story.

Meadowcrest: Neighborhood district of the South

Meadowcrest is a new 48-hectare multi-use, masterplanned neighborhood township offering a distinct lifestyle and business environment that is intimate yet complete.

More than just another mixed-use development, Meadowcrest is a vibrant hub where life unfolds in myriad ways. Its quaint residential enclaves, commercial hubs, and lush green spaces are designed to support a multitude of functions that cater to the needs and aspirations of the residents.

The intimate footprint allows Meadowcrest to utilize the 15-minute urban planning concept through its walkable, human-scale design with integrated pedestrian and dedicated bike lanes amongst lush tree canopies, scenic landscaping, and dedicated parklets.

Comfort and convenience through 15-minute community concept

What is a 15-minute community's a concept that provides everything you need within a short 15-minute walk or bike ride: jobs, food, parks, community, and more. Building on the principles of New Urbanism and popularized by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, this urban design concept is a solution to create more sustainable, equitable, and healthier cities.

At Meadowcrest, the 15-minute community concept comes to life, offering residents a lifestyle where essential amenities, recreational spaces, and a vibrant community atmosphere are all within easy reach. Whether it's enjoying a leisurely walk to the neighborhood center or cycling to nearby key centers, Meadowcrest embodies the essence f a modern, sustainable township.

Hartwood Village: An idyllic village unfolds

Within the well-thought-out masterplan of Meadowcrest lies its inaugural horizontal residential — Hartwood Village.

Staying true to Federal Land’s commitment to redefining contemporary living experiences, Hartwood Village stands as the first of two distinctive villages in this township. Hartwood Village is an 11.3-hectare horizontal residential development that blends the tranquil allure of suburban living with seamless connectivity and urban conveniences.

Drawing inspiration from the Danish concept of hygge, Hartwood Village is meticulously crafted with the intent to put a premium on connectivity. Highlighting the importance of open spaces and circulation, the neighborhood fosters pedestrian mobility — encouraging residents to embrace a lifestyle that prioritizes well-being and community interaction.

Hartwood Village offers only 110 prime lots, ensuring an intimate and exclusive living experience for its residents. This idyllic hygge concept blends seamlessly with Meadowcrest's vision, creating a haven where comfort, connection, and warmth converge.

With its exceptional value proposition, Hartwood Village provides the perfect opportunity for discerning homebuyers to seize one of these coveted lots as more buyers see high investment potential in charming suburban developments in prime locations.