Earth Day's focus is to combat plastic pollution — Loyzaga

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Monday said the world is facing a deadly challenge.

Loyzaga stated that this is the reason for forging a partnership for the Earth Day Everyday Project. It was developed to involve young people in promoting the significance of plastic recycling and nurturing an environmentally responsible mindset aligned with scouting values. This initiative, titled the 'Plastics Collection Competition: Collect, Drop and Win,' aims to engage the youth in environmental stewardship.

"This year’s Earth Day is an urgent call to face a deadly challenge. 'Planet vs. Plastics' aims to spread awareness of the indestructibility of plastics and the hazards they pose to our health, the life of our ecosystems, and our ability to take effective climate action," Loyzaga said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

The DENR chief said the country produces around 2.7 million tons of plastic waste each year. "Most of it ends up (sic) landfills, dumpsites, our rivers, and water supply systems".

"However, about 20 percent of this ends up in our oceans. Over and above our organic waste, plastic for our market needs, food wrapping, packaging for our consumer all make up the 61,000 metric tons of solid waste we produce daily. When the rains come, we are literally swimming in it," Loyzaga explained.

She cited that daily, "We consume plastics in the fish caught in our seas, through the substandard water bottles we use and in the very air we are breath."

"Microplastics have been found raindrops and are being studied for their impact on clouds and climate change," Loyzaga said.

"Many are unaware that plastics have traditionally been made from oil, natural gas, or coal, the very fossil fuel sources that have driven climate change. They are also unaware that studies have shown the Philippines loses around US$890 million every year because we throw away recyclable plastic instead of repurposing it," she added.

Led by her department, the issue has been address when the government passed the Expanded Producer's Responsibility Act. This shifted the burden of collecting used plastic from the local government to the producers and manufacturers themselves.

Over 800 large-scale companies have registered and committed to reducing plastic use through the substitution and development of sustainable packaging solutions, and collection, treatment and recycling initiatives, They have also committed to education and raising awareness of the environmental impact of plastic pollution.

"But government and the corporations cannot do it alone. Transformation towards a plastics free world begins at home. Experts and universities must also do their share. Sustainable and affordable alternatives must be found along with changes in production and consumption," Loyzaga said.

"In developing countries like ours, solid waste management is an informal industry. The welfare of waste workers must also be part of a just transition that leaves no one behind," she added.

For this year's observance of Earth Day, DENR came out with a competition to collect plastics, that aimed to mobilize youth participation in curbing plastic pollution and bolstering efforts against plastic usage — the "Earth Day Every Day" project.

Loyzaga was joined by SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, SM Prime Holdings Inc. Assistant Vice President Jessica Bianca Sy-Bell, Nestle' Philippines Inc. Corporate Affairs Head Senior Vice President Joey Uy, Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) Secretary General Kim Robert de Leon, and Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP) National President Cristina Lim-Yuson in signing the Pledge of Commitment for the project which was held at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

"Together we can win this battle of planet vs. plastics. Every step we take counts and this (sic) we will need to work as one. It is our choice to act today or let our plastic waste determine our tomorrow," Loyzaga said.

"Earth day must be every day. We will fight to win the war of 'Planet vs. Plastic'. We must embrace the 'Environment for Life'," she added.