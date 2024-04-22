Duckey raves over Trebor

AP Bren head coach Duckey has nothing but praises thus far for the team's new technical coach Trebor.

Trebor, a former coach of MPL Season 11 champion and M4 world champion ECHO, transferred to AP Bren for MPL Season 13.

Touted as the brain behind ECHO's draft and gutsy plays, Trebor is starting to make his mark in AP Bren as the team stands tall at the top seed of the regular season.

"With the addition of Trebor, I personally feel that he will be a huge factor when it comes to our tactical aspect of our preparation for the upcoming tournaments," Duckey said.

"We all know Trebor is a championship-caliber tactician so I am seeing a lot of potential but I am also seeing areas of improvement including myself and the team."

AP Bren currently holds a season standing of 9-1 with 27 points and was the first team to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

With two weeks left in the season and plenty more playing time after, Duckey is convinced that the team is only bound to get better with Trebor around.

"I am positive that along the way, we will develop a better synergy for coaching because he (Trebor) is new," Duckey said.

"There are a lot of things we can improve on, decision making is one. Another is I am looking at is improving the drafting."