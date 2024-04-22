DragonFi Securities poised to become Phl's investment super app

DragonFi Securities Inc., the stock brokerage arm of tycoon Edgar "Injap" Sia's DoubleDragon Corp., is poised to become the country's investment super app, which will make investing accessible for Filipinos.

DragonFi launched its mobile application on Monday, which comes with several features that allow users to manage their investment portfolios securely.

The app also includes a unique feature that connects users with top financial literacy creators, providing them with content that simplifies investing and personal finance.

From news to disclosures, and fundamental and technical data, the new DragonFi app provides users with the necessary information to make informed decisions about managing and growing their assets.

"Introducing a new mobile app goes beyond business for us; it's about contributing to a financially literate, empowered, and independent society," DragonFi Co-Founder Edgar Injap Sia II said.

"We believe that by making investing easy and accessible, we are paving the way for a brighter financial future for every Filipino.

This is the essence of what we strive for at DragonFi to be a catalyst for change and growth in our society," he added.

DragonFi received approval from the Philippine Stock Exchange to begin operations as early as last year.

Formerly known as Tri-State Securities Inc., DragonFi is a joint venture between Sia and Tony Tan Caktiong, the tycoons behind the Jollibee Group.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the name change of Tri-State Securities to DragonFi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BeeDragon Global Corp.

In 2021, BeeDragon Global acquired Tri-State Securities. BeeDragon Global is a joint venture among Honeystar Holdings Corp., owned by Tan Caktiong, Injap Investments Inc., controlled by Sia, and the Lim group.