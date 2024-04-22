DPWH completes San Fernando-Mexico road link

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office 3 has completed the construction of the 838-lineal-meter section of the 2.5-kilometer Malino-Suclaban Bypass Road project that will connect this city to the town of Mexico.

According to DPWH director Roseller A. Tolentino, the 838-lineal-meter section of the 2.5-kilometer Malino-Suclaban Bypass Road project was completed. He added that this progress report of the access road is currently being implemented in various phases.

Tolentino said that the whole construction of the four-lane, 15.4-meter-wide access road has an allotted budget of P105 million. He added that the initial released fund was P23.23 million for the road opening for phase 1, and will release an additional funding of P55.74 million for phase 2’s road concreting.

The project’s third phase in the amount of P19.8 million will cover the installation of the DPWH Pampanga First District Engineering Office (DEO) is installing stone masonry works, thermoplastic pavement markings and draining blocks.

The bypass road connecting Barangay Malino in San Fernando City to Barangay Suclaban in Mexico town aims to divert traffic from the usually congested Calulut-Baliti Road and Panipuan-Camuning Mexico Road to cut travel time for travelers heading to Angeles City and Clark Freeport Area to just 30 minutes.

“Construction of this new bypass road will ensure that motorist and commuters will have an additional route for hassle-free travel while also paving the way for potential economic growth through developments and improvements along its path,” Tolentino said.

Meanwhile, a P28.2-million road concreting project in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Zabali, in the town of Baler has been reported recently completed by the DPWH Aurora DEO.

The improvement of the 0.959-kilometer section of the two-lane, 6.1-meter-wide road involves the construction of a 0.23-millimeter-thick Portland Cement Concreting Pavement, with aggregate subbase course, reinforcing steel, structural concrete, two stations of reinforced concrete box culvert, and stone masonry.

Local residents of the remote village of Sitio Ilaya said that they had been facing challenges in terms of accessibility due to poor road conditions and added that the road improvement will greatly benefit them, specifically in terms of transportation and access to essential services.

Director Tolentino, underscored the importance of bridging the gap between communities, which will create new opportunities for residents and businesses in Sitio Ilaya through smoother transport of goods and services.

“By providing a reliable transport link, we’re not only improving their daily lives but also fostering economic growth in the region,” Tolentino explained.

Meanwhile, District Engineer Roderick A. Andal highlighted the significance of this road project funded under the 2023 national budget.

“This initiative will greatly benefit residents as they are now provided with better access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. Additionally, it will also enhance the transportation of farmers, enabling them to transport their goods to markets more efficiently,” Andal remarked.