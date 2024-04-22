Disasters spur human trafficking

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) yesterday said that disasters like floods, earthquakes, typhoons, and rising temperatures and sea levels contribute to human trafficking.

IACAT made the prognosis on the relationship between climate change and human trafficking on Monday during the celebration of Earth Day. It cited as basis a study conducted by Voice of the Free (VoF).

Climate change events like floods, earthquakes, typhoons, and rising sea levels can displace people from their homes and communities. This can leave them in a desperate situation, with limited resources and lacking a support network.

Displaced people are often more vulnerable to human traffickers who exploit their desperation. Traffickers might lure them with false promises of jobs, housing, or a better life elsewhere.

Likewise, when basic needs like food and shelter are threatened, people might feel they have no choice but to accept risky offers from traffickers.

In some cases, displaced women and children might be particularly vulnerable to sex trafficking. Traffickers might take advantage of their weakened state and lack of options.

People struggling to rebuild their lives after a disaster might also be tricked into taking on large debts they can’t repay. Traffickers might then force them into labor or other forms of exploitation to pay off the debt.

The research focused on Eastern Visayas and the Caraga Administrative Region, which experienced an increase in both the frequency and severity of environmental hazards, such as heavy rainfall, floods, droughts, rising temperatures, sea level rise, typhoons, earthquakes, landslides, tsunamis and tornadoes.

IACAT urged Filipinos to “protect Mother Earth by advocating for sustainable practices.” It stressed that every action, big or small, counts toward a healthier and trafficking-in-person or TIP-free planet for future generations.

IACAT is a body mandated by law to coordinate and monitor the implementation of Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, with the Department of Justice as the lead agency. It was formed under Section 20 of RA 9208 and is comprised of government agencies and non-government sectoral representatives.