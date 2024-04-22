Chinese invasion unstoppable

China’s invasion of the Philippines was planned years ago, even before they seduced Duterte to be the royal pawn. Our Lady Mediatrix of All Grace prophesied the invasion by China, as pointed out by Ricardo Cardinal Vidal when he was Archbishop of Lipa: “Pray hard, for China’s dream is to invade the whole world. The Philippines is one of its favorites.” (Inquirer, 13 July 2014)

So, it is not a future invasion. It has been ongoing for years now, but we refuse to see it. We linger in our indifference until it will suddenly hit us in the face one day. The more PBBM delays to quell it, the harder it will be to deal with. We may need the help of the US when we have become helpless.

The invasion is an utter success and is growing rapidly for a simple reason. In our poverty or greed or both, we cannot stop taking bribes. And the Chinese know it. In all the arrests made in the past years, they have been bribing us to the bone. And they are oozing with money. A bribe of a million pesos is peanuts to them.

They have bribed: 1) the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) into accepting Chinese intel agents; 2) the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) into turning a blind eye and approving applications of Chinese “students” using questionable documents; 3) the many universities into accepting thousands of Chinese “students” taking English courses when they do not speak English, quintupling tuition income, 4) LGUs into allowing the swarming of Chinese in their territories; 5) law enforcers (with exceptions) into releasing arrested Chinese nationals.

The recent capture by the NCRPO of a Chinese national found with high-powered weapons in a Taguig townhouse is disturbing news. Another Chinese national was arrested for a bribery attempt. Confiscated were weapons of war, such as Chinese ballistic helmets, bullet-proof vests, and a red Chinese flag. There were also a luxury sports car with improvised plates and an electric car, both with no supporting documents. (GMA News, 16 April)

The Armed Forces of the Philippines reports the “swarming” by college students in the province of Cagayan, with 4,600 Chinese “students” enrolled in a private university in Tuguegarao. The anti-Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement pro-China Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba denies the massive influx of Chinese students in Tuguegarao is a security threat. Yet, these “students” will play a role when the invasion ripens.

Rep. Robert Barbers declared that the “creeping invasion has begun,” the foreigners having obtained anomalous “Filipino birth certificates, driver’s licenses, UMID cards, passports, and even accreditation and auxiliary memberships in the armed services, particularly the Philippine Coast Guard.”

Chinese infiltration of the PCG has vast intelligence implications in the conflict with Chinese warships in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“The only sure thing right now is that corruption at its worst has eaten us up,” Barbers said. “If these Chinese nationals could buy agricultural lands, enroll in our universities on the pretext of exchange student programs (ominously sanctioned by the CHEd), work here without permits, obtain loans from our banks, then leave the country, then we are drafting our epitaph as a nation.”

“We have only ourselves to blame. The greed for money and power is killing this country. Unless we move now, we will see ourselves controlled by invaders tomorrow,” Barbers added. (Philippine Star, 17 April 2024).

In an interview over DZBB 594, Fr. Ranhilio Aquino, dean of the San Beda University Graduate School, said that Chinese “students” were asked how they could take English courses when they did not speak English, their ridiculous answer was that they hired translators. You cannot get a degree by just listening to translators.

Fr. Aquino also raised concerns after the students offered to rent homes or hotels for as long as five years, but were turned down. They are also swarming parishes adjacent to the West Philippine Sea when there are no schools there. Rep. Joseph Lara has vowed to investigate this, Fr. Aquino added.

The greatest weakness in any resolve to contain the ongoing Chinese invasion is the bribery of poor and/or greedy Filipinos. This is now our national security dilemma.