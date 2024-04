SNAPS

Athena joins Earth Day thru coral reef planting

LOOK: Virtual assistant company Athena carried out the sourcing, handling, and planting of coral reefs at Urbiz Garden care of EcoSurf in San Juan, La Union on Earth Day, 22 April 2024. This initiative was part of the launch of "Pawi-CAN: A Sustainable Waste Management Project", which aims to advocate for responsible waste management and environmental stewardship among residents and visitors. | via Dianne Bacelonia