AirAsia implements measures to lessen fuel surcharge effects

Particularly in the final month of summer, AirAsia Philippines is implementing measures to lessen the effects of fuel surcharges while still offering an affordable and delightful traveling experience.

AirAsia PH said that for the last three months, the fuel fee for tickets purchased between 1 to 30 May has remained at a high of PHP185 to PHP665 for domestic flights and PHP610.37 to PHP949.51 for international flights.

On the other hand, the airline clarifies that tickets purchased earlier in January and February would not be affected by changes in fuel costs.

The airline continues to have success in spite of a high fuel fee; in Q1, seats were sold at a rate of 91%, or PHP 1.87 million, more than the airline's initial aim.

In the same way, load factors have grown by 104%.

"With AirAsia, travelers can always rely on affordable fares. Our double-digit promo offers, such as the LFG 20% off all seats and all flights, available until April 28, will surely make your travel plans happen. However, we always advise our guests to plan their travels ahead to further save on costs," AirAsia PH Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shares.

Additionally, AirAsia is considering putting in place a number of initiatives to improve customer satisfaction and further optimize airport operations.

Executives from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) are currently in talks with the airline to help move its international flights from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1.

"The shorter distance between Terminals 1 and 2, where AirAsia operates domestic flights, is seen to optimize the use of taxiways and minimize carbon emissions, which will greatly benefit the entire airport's operations. Guests are also expected to have an improved customer journey with shorter transfer times between two terminals. We see this as the "best move" for all stakeholders," Dailisan added.

Last year, AirAsia successfully transferred its domestic operations from Terminal 4 to Terminal 2.

"The MIAA, under the stewardship of General Manager Eric Jose Ines, has been very welcoming of this initiative. We thank them for always putting the welfare of our guests at the top of their priority," Dailisan shared.

Over 1.72 million passengers took flights operated by AirAsia PH to international destinations in 2023.

That number is to be doubled this year, and in order to make travel accessible to everybody, frequencies are to be added to current international routes.