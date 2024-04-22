6 people dead from heat wave

The Department of Health has logged 34 cases of heat-related illnesses with six deaths from 1 January to 18 April. The DoH said the causes of death were still subject to verification.

Reported cases were in Central Visayas, the Ilocos region, and Soccsksargen. According to the DoH, the highest number of heat-related illnesses in recent years was recorded at 513 in 2023.

Heat-related illnesses include cramps, syncope or fainting, and exhaustion. Although heat stroke mainly affects people over the age of 50, it can also affect young athletes and anyone exposed to prolonged heat.

The DoH advised that special precautions should be taken for infants and children up to age four and adults over age 65 because these age groups adjust to heat more slowly.

Meanwhile, people with particular diseases are also at higher risk of getting heat stroke — those with hypertension, diabetes mellitus, kidney disease, mental illness, alcoholism and fever.

Also, those taking diet pills, anti-hypertensive medications, methamphetamines, and anti-depressants are at risk.

To avoid heat stroke, people are urged to drink plenty of water, keep indoors, avoid long direct exposure to sunlight, and wear thin, loose, and light-colored clothing.

If there are signs of heat stroke, the DoH suggested the application of ice packs to the patient’s armpits, groin, and neck — areas that are rich in blood vessels. Cooling them may reduce the body temperature, it said.