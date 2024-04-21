Waste management advocates gather for Earth Day

Waste management advocates will gather on Monday, 22 April at the SM Mall of Asia in line with the celebration of Earth Day to witness the signing of Partnership for the Earth Day Everyday Project.

Led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), other big stakeholders like SM Supermalls, Nestle' Philippines Inc., and the Boys and Girls Scouts of the Philippines, the event will be held at the Music Hall of the shopping complex.

The project aims to engage the youth on the importance of recycling plastics and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility consistent with the values of scouting through the "Plastics Collection Competition: Collect, Drop and Win."

Also aiming to mobilize youth participation in curbing plastic pollution and bolstering efforts against plastic usage, the "Earth Day Every Day" project is a plastic collection competition among students nationwide.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and will end at 12 noon at the SM Mall of Asia's Materials Recovery Facility at the corner of Sunset and Ocean Drives.

It will be followed by the Signing Ceremony with DENR partners like U-INSPIRE - Youth for Resiliency (Y4R), UN Women for Climate Recilient Society, Commission on Population and Development, and Path Foundation - Build Project.

DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs, Atty. Jonas Leones will present the "Earth Day Every Day Project."

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga will be joined by SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, SM Prime Holdings Inc. Assistant Vice President Jessica Bianca Sy-Bell, Nestle' Philippines Inc. Corporate Affairs Head Senior Vice President Joey Uy, Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) Secretary General Kim Robert de Leon, and Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP) National President Cristina Lim-Yuson in signing the Pledge of Commitment for the project which will be held in Pasay City.

"The 'Earth Day Every Day' project advocates the promotion of feasible methods to reduce waste and foster a culture of sustainability among the youth and communities; and motivates participation through incentives. For this, we thank Nestle, SM Supermalls, and the Boy and Girl Scouts of the Philippines for their invaluable support and collaboration. Their robust presence and proactive engagement will serve as a multiplier effect in our advocacy efforts," Loyzaga said.