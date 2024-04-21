First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took to social media on Sunday to share how she celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“There’s nothing like spending quality time with your better half. Best weekend ever,” the First Lady wrote on Instagram.

“Thirty-one years and counting,” the First Lady added, with her post garnering thousands of likes and reactions from netizens.

The Marcoses tied the knot on 17 April 1993 in Italy.

The First Couple has three sons: Sandro, the Senior House Deputy Majority Leader; Joseph Simon; and William Vincent.

Last Friday, Araneta-Marcos clarified that his husband is not “under the saya” or a hen-pecked husband, despite her having stepped down from her position at a law firm.

In a “Tune in Kay Tunying” interview, the First Lady clarified that her decision to close Marcos and Associates was not motivated by ulterior motives related to her role as First Lady.

“You’re talking about ‘under the saya.’ I gave up my law firm. You know how painful that was for me? The original partner’s agreement was (that) I’ll come back in six years because you have to divest. I was thinking I would be 70 in six years. So I told my associates (the law firm) is theirs,” the First Lady said.

“It seems like we’ll agree to disagree. And then, we’re friends. So when someone told me, they said he punched me. I was like, huh? Or, did I punch? Oh my God. It’s like, that’s like a Liwayway story, right? Like, hello, invent some more,” the First Lady added.

She also admitted being surprised to marry Marcos, given the contrasting political views between the Aranetas and Marcoses.

“Who would have thought I’d end up marrying a Marcos? It seems so unlikely, doesn’t it?” she said, remembering meeting Bongbong in New York in 1986 when they both had different partners at the time.