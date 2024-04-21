THE MODERN PUV

During the recent Land Transportation Office (LTO) Motor Show, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) took the opportunity to display its innovative Isuzu NLR77 PUV Class 2.
Celebrating LTO’s 112th Founding Anniversary, the event featured the latest advancements on Electric Vehicles (EVs) and modernized Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs), highlighting IPC’s continued support for the Department of Transportation’s PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP).
The new Isuzu PUV Class 2 comes at a crucial time when the need for sustainable and efficient public transport solutions is more pressing than ever.
Based on the reliable N-Series light-duty truck platform, the new model boasts a spacious interior with side facing seats, panoramic windows, and an electronic folding type door, all designed for maximum passenger comfort and convenience.
Adding to its robust features, the Isuzu PUV Class 2 is equipped with state-of-the-art technology including GPS, an Automated Fare Collection System, on-board monitors, CCTV, and digital signboards.
These features comply with the Philippine National Standards Guidelines for Class 2 type PUVs, ensuring safety and efficiency for passengers and drivers alike.
Being the No. 1 truck brand in the country, IPC also emphasizes its comprehensive after-sales support available in any of its 48 nationwide outlets.
This extensive network ensures that transport cooperatives can maintain their fleet efficiently, minimizing downtime and maintaining high standards of operation.
“IPC continues to be a committed partner in the PUV Modernization Program initiated in 2017. By showcasing models like the Isuzu PUV Class 2, we are demonstrating our dedication to improving public transport through innovative design and technology, aiming to deliver a safer, more comfortable commuter experience,” said IPC vice president for sales, Toshihiko Kojima.
For more information about the Isuzu PUV Class 2 and other IPC offerings, please visit www.isuzuphil.com or follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook for more details.