THE MODERN PUV

During the recent Land Transportation Office (LTO) Motor Show, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) took the opportunity to display its innovative Isuzu NLR77 PUV Class 2.

Celebrating LTO’s 112th Founding Anniversary, the event featured the latest advancements on Electric Vehicles (EVs) and modernized Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs), highlighting IPC’s continued support for the Department of Transportation’s PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The new Isuzu PUV Class 2 comes at a crucial time when the need for sustainable and efficient public transport solutions is more pressing than ever.