Tel Aviv, Tehran step back from brink of conflict

TEHRAN, Iran (AFP) — Iran and Israel appeared to step back from the brink of broader conflict.

Iran downplayed Israel’s reported retaliation for its unprecedented drone and missile attack, tamping down fears that escalating attacks between the arch enemies could tip over into a broader war in the Middle East.

After Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones a week ago in Tehran’s first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, Israel had warned it would hit back.

The Iran attack was itself in retaliation for an air strike — widely blamed on Israel — that leveled the Iranian consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards on 1 April.

The Israeli retaliation appeared to come on Friday, when Iranian media reported blasts in the central province of Isfahan.

Fars news agency reported “three explosions” close to Qahjavarestan, near Isfahan airport and the 8th Shekari army airbase.

“What happened last night was no attack,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told NBC News.

“It was the flight of two or three quadcopters, which are at the level of toys that our children use in Iran,” he added.

“As long as there is no new adventure on behalf of the Israeli regime against Iran’s interests, we will have no response.”