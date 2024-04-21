The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, a global phenomenon, has experienced remarkable growth in the Philippines, earning it the title of the “sunshine industry.”

BPO is the practice of hiring third-party companies to carry out specific business tasks and responsibilities. Initially used in manufacturing companies to aid supply chain management, BPO has expanded to include all sectors, including service companies. This fast-paced and dynamic sector continues to grow at an impressive rate and is one of the fastest-growing industries in the Philippines and globally.

BPO services can be an excellent company asset as they help streamline operations and achieve core competencies. These services leverage advanced technology and infrastructure to help external companies carry out their business operations more streamlined and efficiently. Typically, service providers outsource certain aspects of their clients’ business processes to third-party vendors or subcontractors. Front-office operations refer to customer-facing services such as technology support, sales, and marketing. On the other hand, back-office operations include administrative tasks such as finance and human resources management.

The country is home to many of the world’s largest BPO companies, including Accenture, IBM and Convergys. Most call center workers are spread in the first-tier cities of Metro Manila and Cebu City.

Over the past decade, the Philippines has emerged as a global leader in the BPO and call center industry, propelled by its competitive labor costs, highly skilled workforce, favorable tax laws, and business environment. The $30-billion industry has grown exponentially, expanding by an average of 20 percent annually. This unprecedented growth has been instrumental in the country’s economic development, diversifying its industries beyond agriculture and manufacturing.

The BPO sector significantly contributes to the Philippine gross domestic product, accounting for over 10 percent of it, and can potentially increase its share in the global market. Its IT-BPM segment alone makes up nearly 15 percent of the worldwide share, with experts estimating its value to have reached $29 billion last year. In 2021, the BPO industry created 1.44 million direct jobs and 3.61 million indirect jobs.

The Philippine government supports local and foreign investors through the Special Economic Zone Act and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority. These measures create policies and tax incentives to attract investors. The Foreign Investment Act allows 100 percent foreign ownership for companies in the BPO industry, while the Omnibus Investment Code provides incentives to encourage foreign investments.

Despite the lucrative pay, the industry can be challenging for workers. The turnover rate is notably high, and several health concerns have come to the forefront, like sleep disorders, persistent fatigue, eye strain, and neck, shoulder, and back pains. Additionally, voice problems have been observed to be a common issue among professionals in this field.

Many employees likewise struggle with working graveyard shifts and the difference in time zones, which can significantly affect their work-life balance and mental health. The high turnover rate and health concerns of workers in the BPO industry must be promptly addressed.

Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is revolutionizing the future and direction of BPO by creating numerous high-level job opportunities worldwide. Integrating AI in the BPO industry will require employees to possess advanced skills. Digital proficiency training can help employees acquire various skills, including data analysis, coding, and digital marketing. These skills can be helpful in many different organizational roles to complement and work alongside the technology to achieve optimal results. By doing so, you can empower them to handle more complex jobs and problem-solving responsibilities while leaving repetitive tasks to AI technology.

The industry must work with stakeholders to create a more inclusive workplace, identify and address obstacles like discrimination, unequal pay, and lack of career growth, and implement inclusive policies such as flexible work arrangements, training programs, and mentorship opportunities.

Each employee is a vector in the workplace. The workplace’s progress is determined by the sum of all vectors’ efforts. So, says Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest persons in the world.

