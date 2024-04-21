Stallion posts breakthrough triumph

Stallion Laguna FC made history yesterday after posting a 13-0 win over Manila Montet FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Stallions tallied the biggest winning margin this season and are now tied with United City FC (UCFC) with the biggest winning margin of the league with 13 goals.

UCFC, known back then as Ceres-Negros FC, did the trick on 28 August 2019 after a 13-0 drubbing over Global Makati FC.

Finn McDaniel led the scoring barrage for Stallion with five goals in the eighth, 14th, 37th, 41st and 45th minutes.

Benzerra Dourado added to the scoring spree with goals in the fourth, 36th and 60th minutes for a hat-trick while Junior Sam registered a brace after scoring in the 90+1, 90+4 minutes.

Gabriel Silva (26th), Juan Diego Galeana Trujillo (50th), and Jo Bedia (64th) were also able to score a goal each for Stallion, which now boasts a 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record and a goal difference of +25.