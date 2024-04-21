SMPC marks Earth Day with outside-the-box upcycling

The country marks Earth Day today with the government and private sector intensifying their campaigns against garbage and pollution that harm the planet.

While the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ newly-launched Earth Day Every Day drive urges the youth to engage in plastic recycling, an upcycling program of Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) is supporting the DENR’s renewed push to reduce waste and foster a culture of sustainability among Filipinos.

SMPC is giving its old shipping containers a new lease on life instead of leaving them to rust away in landfills,

The integrated energy company is repurposing these massive steel boxes into comfortable homes for their employees and the local community in Semirara Island, Antique.

The SMPC initiative isn’t just about providing shelter; it’s a testament to its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Last year, SMPC upcycled 520 container vans into functional and well-equipped homes, diverting tons of waste from landfills in the process.

Embracing circularity, SMPC also used repurposed Semirara clay bricks — made from leftover materials from mining operations — for building the convan houses. This hybrid approach minimizes waste and promotes sustainable resource management.

With two bedrooms, living space, bathroom, dining and kitchen, the convan house is perfect for small families.

Beyond the environmental benefits, this project empowers the local community. The convan upcycling initiative has provided skills training and employment for a hundred island residents, fostering economic development alongside environmental responsibility.

SMPC’s innovative housing project serves as a powerful example of how industrial giants can become stewards of sustainability.