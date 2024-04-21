Seasoned hotelier-marketer now heads SMX Convention Center

Michael Albaña, a veteran in the hospitality industry, has played crucial roles in various award-winning properties in the country. Throughout the years, his sterling career includes sales and marketing, and commercial positions in Century International Hotels, Holiday Inn Manila (now the Manila Pavilion), the Westin Philippine Plaza (now Sofitel Philippine Plaza) and Traders Hotel Manila.

He also served in sister properties Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa, Fijian Resort and Spa, and the EDSA Shangri-La Manila. His latest post was at Conrad Manila of the SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. Try to beat that!

Self-described as passionate and adventurous, he is a people person always in search of opportunities to challenge himself to take everything to the next level. This determination has led him to rise up the ranks and assume the position of vice president and general manager of the SMX Convention Center.

A typical day consists of sipping his favorite cup of coffee while keeping up with the news and other current events. He then goes on a rigodon of meetings: one-on-one consultations with the senior management team and regular discussions with the officers and staff. Finally, important client meetings are likewise scheduled throughout every long day.

A Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management graduate from the Asian Institute of Tourism under the University of the Philippines, Albaña has a unique hotelier experience: hotels and resorts marketing stints, and then leadership at a convention center.

“Across the properties that I was affiliated with, I always believed that in whichever position and role one takes, we should always exceed the needs and requirements of our clients and guests, without exception,” he stated.

On the other hand, the most difficult part of the general manager post “is identifying the right strategy and approach in achieving the goals of the organization and its stakeholders.”

To de-stress, Albaña spends time with family, specially while on holiday. He likewise enjoys outdoor activities, such as mountaineering, camping and scuba diving. He looks forward to hitting the road around Luzon with his Vespa scooter, together with his fellow Vespisti. “I occasionally participate in circuit car racing competition under the Classic Aspirated Cup. At the same time, I participate in golf tournaments whenever I get invited.”

Should he not be in the hospitality industry, he would have pursued a career as a commercial pilot. He completed his private pilot ground course in the early ’90s.

Here are his thoughts on certain topics.

Career highlights

When I just started my career, I won the Mabuhay Award for Supervisor Category by the Association of Human Resource Managers in the Hospitality Industry. This inspired me to go beyond what is expected of me.

A proud moment was being part of the Conrad Manila Team when it was awarded Commercial Team of the Year in 2018 given by Hilton Hotels & Resorts in Southeast Asia.

The most recent highlight is when I assumed the leadership role of the SMX Convention Center as its vice president and general manager. Our flagship — SMX Convention Center Manila — was recently awarded as the ASEAN MICE Venue for the Philippines at the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024 and was recognized at the World MICE Awards as the 2023 Philippines’ Best Convention Centre.

Management style

The best management style is being dynamic, incorporating elements of transformational, democratic and coaching as the situation demands with an overarching focus on individuals, adaptability and the achievement of goals. Integrity is non-negotiable.

As a leader, you need to adjust strategies, plans and management styles to accommodate an

ever-changing work environment, challenges and team dynamics. You need to have a clear vision of what you want your team to achieve in a way that motivates and inspires them. You must further empower them by delegating responsibilities.

Make informed decisions promptly, solving problems in a way that minimizes negative impacts and leads to constructive outcomes. Stay open to new ideas and pivot quickly when necessary.

Important ingredients to be a property of choice

Flexibility and Functionality. We have 42,000 square meters of leasable space, eight branches nationwide, a wide range of flexible and pillarless spaces that can host small meetings to large-scale events.

Facilities and Amenities. These should complement the overall objectives of our clients as we offer a comprehensive range of their requirements to successfully host their events.

Seamless Service. We go the extra mile to make certain the minutest details and the grandest demands of our clients’ events are promptly and swiftly delivered.

Marketing preference

The best form of marketing largely depends on specific goals and objectives, target audience and the nature of the product or service that you want to promote. Word of mouth I think would carry the highest level of trust when it comes from family and friends, has a long-term impact and is cost effective. However, marketing through social media has a wider reach, targeting based on demographics, interests, preferences and more. I would rather have the integration of both if and whenever possible.

Dream post

I am very grateful and humbled to be where I am at the moment. Given the chance, it would be fulfilling for me to give back and share my expertise and experience in the field of the academe. I wish to inspire, create optimism and hope for the future of aspiring young leaders in the tourism industry.