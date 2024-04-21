Red Cross, RC Makati strengthens cooperation for volunteer work

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chairman and chief executive officer Richard Gordon on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Rotary Club (RC) Makati strengthening both organizations’ partnership in conducting humanitarian activities, particularly in times of national emergencies.
Gordon indicated his pleasure in the MOU signing, which encourages RC Makati members to be part of the PRC’s Membership Accidental Assistance Benefits (MAAB) program, as he said the two organizations share the same values and goals towards nation-building.
“I am so happy that we could have a memorandum of agreement. This is an apt time for PRC entering into a memorandum of agreement with the Rotary Club,” the former senator said during the RC Makati’s weekly meeting at The Penisula Manila on Tuesday, 16 April in Makati City.
Humanitarian activities
The PRC’s MAAB program allows one to volunteer and partake in its humanitarian activities, both physically and financially. Members get protection through accident insurance coverage.
Under the program, anyone aged between five and 85 years old can be a member-volunteer and participate in the non-profit humanitarian organization’s activities. In return, the member-volunteer gets access to the organization’s services during emergencies, sickness, and disasters.
The PRC noted that members who encounter unfortunate situations can get reimbursement for accidental death, disablement and dismemberment, hospitalization and burial services.
“I call it the RCRC: Rotary Club-Red Cross. I think it’s fitting because I looked at your site and it says you are building homes, and we built 154,000 homes in the Red Cross, believe it or not,” Gordon added.
RC Makati, a local chapter of Rotary International, is one of the foremost private organizations in the country renowned for civic works, providing service to a variety of causes, promoting integrity, and advancing, in general, world understanding, goodwill, and peace through a fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
The Club’s humanitarian activities are mainly focused on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and protecting the environment.
Saving lives
“We (at the PRC) are also in the business of saving lives, changing minds, and alleviating human suffering, all of which are likewise the business of Rotary,” Gordon said even as he further described RC Makati as an instigator of movement, energy and dynamism.
“We welcome PRC chairman Gordon, my fraternity brother, and speaker today. Our partnership with PRC is strengthened through the signing of the memorandum of agreement that encourages our members to enroll in PRC’s MAAB Program,” RC Makati president Bing Matoto said.
“We encourage our members to be part of it not only for their personal needs but to support the Philippine Red Cross,” he added.