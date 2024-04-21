Red Cross, RC Makati strengthens cooperation for volunteer work

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chairman and chief executive officer Richard Gordon on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Rotary Club (RC) Makati strengthening both organizations’ partnership in conducting humanitarian activities, particularly in times of national emergencies.

Gordon indicated his pleasure in the MOU signing, which encourages RC Makati members to be part of the PRC’s Membership Accidental Assistance Benefits (MAAB) program, as he said the two organizations share the same values and goals towards nation-building.

“I am so happy that we could have a memorandum of agreement. This is an apt time for PRC entering into a memorandum of agreement with the Rotary Club,” the former senator said during the RC Makati’s weekly meeting at The Penisula Manila on Tuesday, 16 April in Makati City.

Humanitarian activities

The PRC’s MAAB program allows one to volunteer and partake in its humanitarian activities, both physically and financially. Members get protection through accident insurance coverage.

Under the program, anyone aged between five and 85 years old can be a member-volunteer and participate in the non-profit humanitarian organization’s activities. In return, the member-volunteer gets access to the organization’s services during emergencies, sickness, and disasters.

The PRC noted that members who encounter unfortunate situations can get reimbursement for accidental death, disablement and dismemberment, hospitalization and burial services.