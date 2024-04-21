QUESTION OF WHEN

The Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series recently emerged in Japan and ditched the nickname “Prado” in the process.

The all-new Land Cruiser 250 Series will fill in the void between the popular Land Cruiser 70 and the upscale variant Land Cruiser 300.

It is a full-pledged sports utility vehicle with a robust off-road cred.

In the land of its birth, the Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series carries market specs that almost the same as the Land Cruiser 300 Series.