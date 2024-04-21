Poverty alleviation adviser urges halt to destabilization efforts

Protests urging the withdrawal of support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and a peace rally in support of embattled cult leader Pastor Apollo Quibuloy are efforts to destabilize the country.

This was how Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon saw the recent rallies in Davao, led by former speaker and Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez; and in Manila, dubbed “Laban Kasama ang Bayan”, held at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila, led by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, both were attended by former Duterte administration officials.

Gadon, in a video statement posted on social media, said these rallies and gatherings "must be stopped" and the people behind them should instead be one with the Marcos Administration in pushing for economic development of the country.

"I denounced this destabilization. Let's be united for the sake of the country," Gadon said.

"Paano niyo natawag na prayer rally, peace rally mga iyon, puro destabilization pinagsasabi niyo? You been calling to withdraw support to President Bongbong Marcos who has got the highest votes from the people in a presidential race," Gadon stressed.

"Itigil niyo na yan. Sa halip na kayo ay tumulong, taliwas ang inyong ginagawa (Stop that nonsense. Instead of helping, you're doing something that's not right)," he added.

Gadon also suggested that the Vice President should "re-examine" her role as a member and official of the Marcos administration.