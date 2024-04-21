Phl welcomes G7 support against China's South China Sea claims

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has welcomed the support of the Group of Seven (G7) to the Philippines on the issues in the South China Sea.

"We appreciate the G7's support in rejecting China's baseless and expansive claims, and their call for China to cease its illegal activities, particularly its use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea that engage in dangerous maneuvers and the use of water cannons against Philippine vessels," the DFA said in a statement on Sunday, 21 April.

Over the weekend, the G7 slammed China’s continuing “militarization, coercive and intimidation acts” in the South China Sea (SCS).

The G7 is an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The DFA added that the G7’s affirmation of the 2016 Arbitral Award is a “significant milestone” and a useful basis for the peaceful management and resolution of differences at sea.

Apart from upholding the Arbitral Award of 2016, the country also reiterated its commitment to United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"Respect for international law, particularly for the recognized maritime entitlements of coastal states in the South China Sea and the freedom of navigation enjoyed by the international community, is essential to ensuring global prosperity, peace and stability," the DFA said.

The DFA also called for a peaceful South China Sea.

"We want to see a South China Sea of peace, stability and prosperity, and the cessation of interference, obstruction and harrassment of the Philippines' legal activities within our recognized maritime entitlements," the DFA added.

"The Philippines shares the G7’s vision of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region and stands firm against any actions that undermine internatonal security and stability,” the DFA concluded.