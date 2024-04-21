Philanthropic symphonies playing by Ear(th)

That phrase, “the gift that keeps on giving,” usually refers to things that continue to yield benefits to the recipient, such as a tool, gadget, some kind of training, a club membership, or a subscription.
The more esoteric would say it’s love. The more generous you feel, the more you give of it — and it comes from a place in the heart that longs for something good.
In this sense, one could say philanthropy is a kind of love — one that urges individuals, groups or institutions to give, to help fund a cause or campaign.
In these times, we need more of it.
While our country has a well-established practice of giving, with a diverse range of institutions contributing to various social causes, we need to widen the philanthropic landscape, involving both institutional and individual efforts, and addressing issues like basic needs, environment, health, education and disaster relief.
In Asia, we have a generous and rich history of giving that is deeply rooted in our cultural values and beliefs. As wealth creation in many parts of Asia has been rapid, the expansion of philanthropy’s scope must also accelerate to solve our biggest challenges as a society.
Network of giving
At two separate conferences held in Singapore last week — the Temasek Philanthropy Asia Alliance Summit and Ecosperity Week 2024 — we maximized opportunities to learn and share our experiences in the Philippines and provide our unique perspective on national environmental, social and economic contexts amidst global developments in education, health and climate action.
I had the privilege of taking part in a roundtable discussion with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair who leads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
I shared with Mr. Blair about what remains an ambivalent relationship between governments and philanthropy. We both agreed that the private sector and philanthropy have numerous opportunities to play a crucial role in guiding policy discussions to trigger long-term solutions for some of the systemic problems we face.
Aboitiz Foundation, Ayala Foundation, Jollibee Group Foundation and Gokongwei Foundation joined other Southeast Asia delegates in these forum designed for exchanging ideas and finding convergence points. Such exposure-based learning and networking lead organizations on a transformative journey and influence stakeholders toward impactful partnerships.
Ultimately, both summits gave us a look into current global benchmarks and connected us to a relevant network, opening us to diverse viewpoints that enrich our knowledge and experience by challenging old assumptions and encouraging critical thinking. It was a necessary learning experience that allowed us to explore a world that is so much larger than just ourselves.
Catalyst for sustainable development
As the world marks Earth Day today, we are reminded of how philanthropy is the essential element to sustainability, not only as a source of financial support but as an impetus to facilitate fair environmental practices and foster sustainable growth. It opens the channels that enable the flow of specialized knowledge, inventive solutions, public endorsement, and partnerships for protecting the environment, mitigating climate change impacts, advancing renewable energy sources.
Philanthropy wields the power to encourage meaningful dialogue, help shape public policies, amplify awareness and galvanize community engagement in environmental and educational causes. It can serve as an instrument to help alleviate human suffering, contributing significantly to tackling urgent challenges such as inequality and poverty, food insecurity, lack of access to healthcare, biodiversity depletion and pollution.
Through adaptable and risk-tolerant investments, philanthropy can serve as the catalytic capital to enable and amplify policy transformations, thereby instigating enduring systemic changes in our trajectory toward sustainability.
A new generation of philanthropists is emerging. They are more interested in impact, more socially conscious and have a more global outlook than their predecessors. These emergent funders are also much more comfortable in taking long-term perspectives, funding innovation, and ecosystem-wide initiatives.
The practice of philanthropy is deeply rooted in Filipino culture, with a significant amount of public contributions, especially during times of crisis, such as the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, more than ever, we need to harness this spirit of generosity and channel it to our world. If we don’t solve for Asia, we don’t solve for the world.
Our best practices in the Philippines and in Asia are rarely showcased. We must create a stronger voice for Asian philanthropy across the world so that our stories and successful models may be shared and replicated.
Philanthropy in Asia is at a critical juncture, with rapid economic growth resulting in newly created wealth and a new generation of donors emerging in the region. It is necessary to shift towards more strategic and transformational giving that involves innovation, collaboration, science-based approaches and with a long-term lens.
The promise and potential of Asian philanthropy to accelerate social progress is strong. We can all play a part in this, especially as passing on a personal legacy is a key motivating force for many. We can participate through the deliberate act of giving as individuals, or via the leadership roles we play in our organizations to steer action toward impact and good. Doing good will definitely go a long way, and doing it collectively can make a whole lot of difference, creating a better future for all of us.
Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar is the chief reputation and sustainability officer of the Aboitiz Group and president of Aboitiz Foundation. With over three decades of senior management experience, she has led projects focusing on stakeholder engagement and sustainability, reshaping the Group’s agenda. A passionate artist and avid traveler, Ginggay finds inspiration in drawing, painting and exploring diverse cultures, and balances her dynamic career with personal joy and companionship. For any feedback and recommendations, please reach out directly to Ginggay at ana.margarita.hontiveros@aboitiz.com.