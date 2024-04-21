Philanthropic symphonies playing by Ear(th)

That phrase, “the gift that keeps on giving,” usually refers to things that continue to yield benefits to the recipient, such as a tool, gadget, some kind of training, a club membership, or a subscription.

The more esoteric would say it’s love. The more generous you feel, the more you give of it — and it comes from a place in the heart that longs for something good.

In this sense, one could say philanthropy is a kind of love — one that urges individuals, groups or institutions to give, to help fund a cause or campaign.

In these times, we need more of it.

While our country has a well-established practice of giving, with a diverse range of institutions contributing to various social causes, we need to widen the philanthropic landscape, involving both institutional and individual efforts, and addressing issues like basic needs, environment, health, education and disaster relief.

In Asia, we have a generous and rich history of giving that is deeply rooted in our cultural values and beliefs. As wealth creation in many parts of Asia has been rapid, the expansion of philanthropy’s scope must also accelerate to solve our biggest challenges as a society.