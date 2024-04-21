Parangal ng Sining ’24 honors entertainment veterans

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), under the leadership of its newly appointed chairman Jose Javier Reyes, recognized recipients of lifetime achievement awards on 19 April. Direk Joey, as he is fondly called in the industry, gave his first public media interview.

“Sinasabi ko sa lahat (I’m telling everyone), don’t congratulate me. Wish me luck because this is a big responsibility. There’s so much work to do, and please pray for me to guide me that I can do a good job with what Tirso has left me,” Joey said.

Joey mentioned that this project was initiated by former FDCP chairman Tirso Cruz III.

“Kasado na ito bago pa man bumaba si Tirso (This was arranged before Tirso even stepped down) so this is more of his project than mine,” he added.

These accolades were presented at the “Parangal ng Sining” event held last 19 April at Seda Vertis North in Quezon City.

“The FDCP honors outstanding Filipino artists and industry pillars for contributing to the longevity of Philippine cinema and the preservation of our cultural history,” the FDCP wrote in its social media post.