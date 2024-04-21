Much ado about Michelle Dee’s unfollowing Oliver Moeller

Donny and Belle became emotional

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano shed tears at the finale media conference of their series Can’t Buy Me Love as they recall the six-month taping of the series.

Belle shared how Caroline will be a part of her life even after the show.

“Noong una si Caroline very stoic, and now may puso siya (She has a heart). Grabe talaga ‘yung napagdaanan niya (She really went through a lot). Big help ‘yung directors and character kasi sa kanila ako humuhugot (because I draw inspiration from them). I have been Caroline for eight months, and she’s always going to be a part of me. Kaya parang kung anong pinagdadaanan niya, pinagdadaanan ko rin with her (So it’s like whatever she’s going through, I’m going through it with her too),” she emotionally said.

Donny reminisced about the struggles he and his character faced, as well as the cast, and teased viewers on what to expect in the finale.

“Sa dinami ng pinagdaanan ng BingLing pati ng buong cast, Team Binondo at mga Tiu, grabe everything is coming together kahit ang daming revelations na, ang dami pa rin nating tanong kung anong mangyayari sa dulo (With all the challenges that BingLing, as well as the entire cast, Team Binondo, and the Tius, have faced, everything is coming together even with so many revelations. We still have many questions about what will happen in the end). I’m just excited honestly as a viewer to also see what’s going to happen,” he said.

Over the last six months, the series, its characters and scenes have gone viral on social media because of its intriguing plot as well as the comedic banter of the characters. The series also received praise from netizens for highlighting the importance of mental health. At the same time, the series also helped boost local tourism in Binondo as loyal viewers explored Chinatown to recreate scenes of the series as well as visit some of the locations.

In the finale trailer released by Star Creatives, viewers should not miss how Bingo (Donny) and Caroline’s (Belle) possible relationship will be tested, especially since Annie (Ina Raymundo) will be one of the suspects in Divine’s (Shaina Magdayao) death. Aside from that, the Tius will be trying to win back GLC.

Will Bingo and Caroline prove that love is priceless? Will they find time to bring their relationship to another level amid the chaos between their respective families?

Can’t Buy Me Love is under the production of Star Creatives and is directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, Ian Loreños and Raymund Ocampo.

Vilma Santos’ most ardent admirer

Years back, Vilma Santos had a very, very ardent admirer from a distance.

The admirer is an astute businessman who owns a store in a municipality.

He so loved Ate Vi that he only has one requirement for aspiring sales ladies who are applying in his chichi store — to have a haircut ala Vilma.

Yes, Virginia. That’s his only requirement. And so, shoppers will notice that all sales ladies in that store sport only one hairstyle akin to that of Ate Vi.

How’s that for love?