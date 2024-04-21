Marcos urged to declare nat'l climate emergency on Earth Day

With the evident agricultural devastation caused by the El Niño phenomenon, which now affects roughly 30,000 farmers, the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED), among other groups, has called on the Marcos Jr. administration to declare a national climate emergency, coinciding with the celebration of Earth Day on 22 April.

In its last month's assessment, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council disclosed that the agriculture sector has suffered P1.23 billion worth of damage due to El Niño since January.

Western Visayas was the hardest-hit region with P678.7 million in agricultural damage, followed by Mimaropa (P319.7 million), Cagayan Valley (P180.4 million), Ilocos (P54.4 million), Calabarzon (P2.75 million), and Zamboanga peninsula (P717,527).

Further, the NDRRMC said El Niño has so far affected 29,409 farmers and fisherfolk and 26,731 hectares of crops nationwide.

With this, Mondi Ruedas, senior media and communications officer of the Philippine Movement of Climate Justice and CEED member, said they want the President to provide immediate solutions to the problems being faced by farmers, as well as health hazards being experienced by vulnerable citizens.

“There was an increase of citizens suffering from heat stroke also. There must be a directive from the President on these many issues, which we think will be applicable if he declares a national climate emergency,” Ruedas said in a telephone interview.

As early as July 2023, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued the El Niño advisory.

Ruedas said that to date, drought has affected at least 31 provinces.

“Lack of rain combined with extreme heat damaged over 26,731 hectares of crops and affected around 30,000 farmers and fisherfolk, resulting in more than P1.2 billion worth of losses in the agricultural sector. Both the livelihood of these farmers and the nation’s food supply are at stake. As heat levels rise, food prices will also go up as supply fails to meet demand,” he said.

Moreover, he said that parts of Visayas and Mindanao also suffered from water shortage, as wells used by communities for their daily water supply are drying up.

In Luzon, water service providers have begun operating deep wells to increase water reserves, but these will not hold out long if the drought persists.

“Due to the food and water crisis, 17 provinces (and counting) have declared a state of calamity. Despite this, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to declare a state of calamity on the national level, and has insisted that the problems be addressed locally,” he said.

A declaration of a national health emergency means the government acknowledges that El Niño, which was exacerbated by climate change, has direct and alarming effects on the country.

“From this, they will craft national response and mitigation,” he added.

Other groups calling for the declaration of a national climate emergency include Philippine Movement for Climate Change, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, among others.

Protect VIP

Meanwhile, Protect VIP, a coalition of advocates, fishermen, religious groups, and local residents,amplified their calls for safeguarding the Verde Island Passage, coinciding with Earth Day, at the tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world.

Today, the group will conduct a creative action at the Montemaria International Pilgrimage and Conference Center in Batangas City, a statue overseeing the waters of the VIP.

Father Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of Protect VIP, highlighted the crucial role of oceans in giving life to our planet and its need for protection.

“We are reminded on Earth Day of the importance of environmental protection for our only home. This Earth would not give us the life that we have without its rich waters, hence protection of our oceans is crucial, especially protection of the ‘center of center of marine shore fish biodiversity’ on the planet, the Verde Island Passage. We stand here at the Montemaria, facing the waters of the VIP, to represent the fisherfolk and coastal communities that depend on the VIP for their living,” said Gariguez.

Gariguez further said that protecting the VIP is not only for the sake of its communities but is also a global fight for the Earth.

“In commemorating Earth Day, we want to show that protection to the VIP is not just for the benefit of its communities — this is a fight for our planet. Safeguarding the VIP ensures that thousands of marine life will continue to thrive and flourish for our future generation to witness,” Gariguez added.

Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga already expressed her support in declaring the VIP as a protected area.

With this marine paradise facing ongoing threats, Gariguez urged the agency to act with urgency in enacting legal protection for the VIP.

“The time is ticking for the VIP. It is under immense peril from fossil gas proliferations and pollution from last year’s oil spill. Marine life and the livelihoods of its communities are in danger. We urge the Philippine government, especially the DENR, to have a sense of urgency and translate their mandate to protect the environment into action by declaring the VIP as a protected area under the ENIPAS,” said Gariguez.