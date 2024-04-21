Marcos tells NGAs, LGUs to fight criminality in Phl

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has told all national agencies and local government units (LGUs) to actively support his administration's battle against criminality.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Memorandum Circular No. 46 on 18 April but was only released to the public on 21 April, where Marcos told all national government agencies and LGUs to assist in the execution of the Department of Interior and Local Government's (DILG) 2024 National Crime Prevention Program (NCPP).

MC 46 stated that it was "necessary for all government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as local government units (LGUs), to support and cooperate in the implementation of the 2024 NCPP."

In line with the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028, the 2024 NCPP seeks to offer cross-cutting measures to promote secure communities, defend Filipino rights, and lower the occurrence of criminal activity in the nation.

The DILG delivered the 2024 NCPP to Marcos on 22 February 2024.

Malacañang likewise appointed the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) as the principal institution responsible for executing the 2024 NCPP.

The LGUs are urged to assist with the execution of the 2024 NCPP and other associated projects, activities, and programs in the meantime.