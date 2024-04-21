Marcos: Filipino hospitality plays crucial role in diplomatic engagements

President Ferdinand Marcos on Sunday said that Filipino hospitality not only beautifies the country but also plays a crucial role in diplomatic engagements.

In his vlog uploaded on his official YouTube channel, Marcos underscored the importance of Filipino hospitality in the country's tourism industry, highlighting its role in making guests feel welcome.

"It's important that our guests feel very welcome here so that our relationship, our agreements, and our partnerships with various countries can be strengthened. We know that in today's world, you need many allies in what you do. That's also how the world's economy works now, they must be important to us," Marcos said.

"Filipino hospitality has always been a characteristic of every Filipino. Let us live it and continue to improve it. These are the essential ingredients on our journey towards a New Philippines," Marcos added.

While acknowledging the varying protocols observed by different countries, Marcos Jr. pointed out specific details as to how the Office of the President showcases Filipino hospitality at the Palace.

Marcos said one of the most visual representations of Filipino hospitality is the display of the visitor's national flags along the streets they travel upon arrival.

"Seeing your own flag waving in another country makes you feel very welcome," Marcos said.

This gesture, he said, is accompanied by meticulous preparations, including street cleanings and building touch-ups.

The personalized approach to welcoming guests extends to musical greetings and gala dinners, where efforts are made to celebrate the visitor's culture alongside Filipino traditions.

"When entering the Palace, a bamboo band greets them with their folk songs, which delights our guests," Marcos said.

He recounted an instance when a Malaysian song was adapted into Tagalog and English and played as fireworks music, leaving guests deeply impressed.

Further emphasizing the attention to detail, Marcos noted the tailored culinary offerings that respect the dietary needs and preferences of each visitor, from halal options to allergy-sensitive meals.

In addition, guests receive handcrafted local items that showcase Filipino craftsmanship, promoting the work of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the country.

Marcos also mentioned recent enhancements to the hospitality assets, including lodging accommodations within the Malacañang compound to facilitate easier access for guests.

This initiative, Marcos said, not only simplifies logistics but also allows for a deeper engagement with the Philippine culture and hospitality.

This comprehensive approach to hospitality, Marcos believes, is crucial for strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering economic partnerships.

"It's important that our guests feel very welcome here so that our relationship, our agreements, and our partnerships with various countries can be strengthened," he emphasized.

Reflecting on the inherent kindness of the Filipino people, Marcos concluded, "Some of our guests have asked: What makes Filipinos so nice? I can't answer. We just do what we have learned, the way it was done before. It's heartwarming."

Through these efforts, Marcos said the Philippines aims to continue promoting Filipino hospitality as a cornerstone of its identity and as a strategic asset in building a 'New Philippines' that is more connected and respected on the global stage.