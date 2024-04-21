LandBank pushes tillers’ financial inclusion scheme

The Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) is pushing for digital financial inclusion of farmers in the province.

Through the Bilis Ipon: Digital Financial Inclusion Caravan held at the Nueva Ecija Convention Center on Thursday, LandBank demonstrated that it was ready to provide increased accessibility to financial solutions.

The campaign aims to promote the habit of saving through LandBank’s digital products.

According to LandBank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz, the Caravan showcased affordable loan offerings tailored to meet the unique needs of local farmer participants and help boost their livelihood.

“We want to show our farmers how convenient it is to practice good saving habits through LandBank’s innovative digital solutions. At the same time we continue to extend our accessible credit offerings to ramp up the growth of their production and income,” Ortiz said.

LandBank Agrisenso Lending Program

The caravan also showcased the new LandBank Agrisenso Lending Program designed to provide affordable credit assistance and support services to empower local farmers.

With an initial P10-billion fund, the program aims to encourage small farmers and fishers to engage in value-chain financing and farm clustering.

Ortiz said that participants during the caravan without bank accounts were shown how to open a LandBank Piso Plus basic deposit account on the spot using a smartphone without an initial deposit or maintaining a balance.

Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation representatives were present to guide farmers through the process of availing insurance programs for their crops and corresponding claims procedures.