Lacuna to youth: Take summer jobs

The local government of Manila on Sunday announced that it is offering 153 summer job opportunities through the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES).

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the program is in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DoLE-NCR), McDonald’s Philippines, and the Manila Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

“We encourage students and out-of-school youth seeking summer work to apply for SPES,” Lacuna said.

Those interested can register online and after submitting the online application, applicants will be contacted by a PESO facilitator to confirm their application.

All applicants must be between 15 and 29 years old and should submit a photocopy of birth certificate or any document proving date of birth/age; a photocopy of parents’/legal guardians’ latest income tax return or a certification from the Bureau of Internal Revenue that exempts them from paying taxes and an original certificate of indigence or low income issued by the barangay, Department of Social Welfare and Development, or City Social Welfare Department.

Student applicant must also provide one photocopy of a class card or report card (Form 138) showing a passing average grade from the previous semester or year; and an original certification from the school registrar verifying a passing grade for the preceding semester/year, if grades are unavailable.