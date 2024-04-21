Kickstarting careers with Globe internship

Globe’s internship program is a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable experience, develop the skills employers are looking for, and get a head start in the tech industry.

The company has established strategic alliances with academic institutions across the country to allow their students into the program.

“By providing intensive training through internships, we aim to address the growing skills gap in the tech sector and familiarize students with the corporate environment,” says Raquel Prado, Globe’s project lead for university partnerships. “This program highlights Globe’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, connecting academic learning with professional practice.”

Nelson Credo Jr., Globe recruitment account manager, notes the dual benefits of the program.

“Through this initiative, we’re preparing the next generation of tech professionals with real-world, on-ground experiences beyond the four walls of the classroom. It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” he says.

Globe has been partnering with academic institutions since the second quarter of 2023 and over 200 students have so far completed internships, with 48 student interns currently participating. Already integrated into its IT, Tech and Digital internship programs are Mapua Institute of Tech, Asia Pacific College, National University, STI College and, most recently, Colegio de San Juan de Letran in Calamba.

Its marketing internships are open to partners Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University (FEU) and the University of Santo Tomas.

Complementing the hands-on training are career talks and symposiums for the interns.

Partner schools stress the significance of the collaborations.

Adalbert Alcaide Director, FEU’s Career and Placement Director, praised the initiative, saying, “This partnership with Globe is a strategic step towards enhancing educational experiences and fostering innovation. It’s about shaping a landscape where education and technology work hand in hand for the betterment of our students and society.”

“Working together with industry giants like Globe enables us to tailor our academic offerings to meet current industry demands, equipping our students to navigate the obstacles and seize the opportunities that lie ahead,” says Ferdie Dantes, STI Education Services Group assistance vice president for academics.

“We at Letran are excited about the program, which will help give our students practical experience on the integration of emerging technologies, including AI and machine learning, aligned with our curriculum,” says Dr. Floricon V. Encabo, vice president for academics and research of Letran.

Globe’s internship program showcases its dedication to cultivating future professionals and enhancing collaboration between academia and the industry. It positions Globe as a preferred employer for emerging talent, significantly enriching its pool of skilled individuals.

For more information about the internship program and how to apply, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.