Israel gov't extends amnesty deadline for caregivers

The government of Israel has extended the amnesty deadline for caregivers with expiring work licenses to 31 July 2024.

This comes after employers seeking extension of their caregivers' work licenses were denied by the Humanitarian Committee.

The amnesty program was originally announced on 10 January 2024 and had an initial deadline of 30 April 2024.

In an advisory, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said that due to the current situation in Israel, the Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) has decided to extend the amnesty program, and postponed the apprehension of caregivers with expired work license, including Filipinos who are receiving help from their employers obtain work permits based on Section 1EG of Israel's Foreign Workers Law of 1991.

The amnesty is extended to caregivers who are currently working in the homes of their employer.

Caregivers are advised to complete the submission of requirements before 30 April.

Here are the requirements for the extension of work licenses:

1. A Request made by an employer (nursing patient) to the Humanitarian Committee according to Section 3a of the Foreign Workers Law of 1991 and Rule no. 5.3.0006 of PIBA for the extension of the caregiver's work permit.

2. The Request (A) was denied by the Humanitarian Committee through a Rejection Letter received from 7 October 2023 to 31 July 2024.

3. Caregivers who are working no more than 13 years since arrival in Israel

4. The applicant has no criminal record, no existing Residency Case in courts, or violations of the law and legal obligations.