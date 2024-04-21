Israel extends carers’ amnesty

The government of Israel has extended the amnesty deadline for caregivers with expiring work licenses to 31 July 2024.

This came after the country’s Humanitarian Committee denied employers employers seeking extensions of their caregivers’ work licenses.

The amnesty program was announced on 10 January 2024, with an initial deadline of 30 April 2024.

In an advisory, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said that due to the current situation in Israel, the Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) has decided to extend the amnesty program.

Likewise, it had postponed the apprehension of caregivers with expired work licenses, including Filipinos who are receiving help from their employers in obtaining work permits based on Section 1EG of Israel’s Foreign Workers Law of 1991.

The amnesty is extended to caregivers who are currently working in their employers’ homes. Caregivers are advised to complete the requirements and submit them before 30 April.