Improving healthcare access, especially for the poor

As the latest Malasakit Center has opened, I am hopeful more Filipinos will be given better access to public health services. These Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that bring together relevant agencies to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs, particularly for poor and indigent patients.

On 17 April, the 163rd Malasakit Center was launched at Ospital ng Muntinlupa in accordance with Republic Act No. 11463, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which I principally authored and sponsored.

With this, we now have 91 Malasakit Centers in Luzon, including 32 in Metro Manila, 30 in the Visayas, and 42 in Mindanao, to bring medical assistance from the government closer to Filipinos who need help with their medical bills. After all, healthcare is a right of every Filipino.

As your Mr. Malasakit and Chair of the Senate Health Committee, we must help ensure that every Filipino can benefit from public healthcare. This is part of our mission to continue to bring government services closer to our people.

On 15 April, I attended the 20th Kesong Puti Festival in Santa Cruz, Laguna, with Mayor Edgar San Luis, Gov. Ramil Hernandez, and Vice Gov. Karen Agapay. Through our initiative, I also assisted 500 displaced workers who qualified for livelihood support from the Department of Labor and Employment.

In partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority through the “Malasakit sa Kooperatiba” program we advocated for, 23 Laguna cooperatives were also supported that day.

After this, I went to Quezon City to attend the Philippine Red Cross Day festivities and mass oath-taking of volunteers at the invitation of QC Chapter Governor Ernesto Isla. We emphasized the importance of volunteerism in nation-building. I ended the day by helping 231 fire victims in Brgy. Culiat, Quezon City, together with the National Housing Authority, which provided support in rebuilding the homes of fire victims through our joint initiative.

On 16 April, I was in Pampanga to assist the members of 22 cooperatives from Central Luzon through the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba initiative with the CDA. I was also invited to be a guest speaker at the Catanduanes 1st Liga Provincial Congress held at Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga.

Meanwhile, upon the invitation of Mayor Ian Larcia, I was invited to deliver a message to Banaybanay, Davao Oriental’s Barangay Newly Elected Officials event, where my staff likewise distributed support to the barangay officials.

On 17 April, in addition to the 163rd Malasakit Center’s opening in Muntinlupa, I also provided additional support to 1,000 displaced workers in the city. I headed straight to Pasay City to help 106 recovering fire victims, who also received rebuilding support from NHA. I ended that day in Tondo, Manila, where I delivered immediate aid to 673 fire victims.

On April 18, I visited the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag during the town’s festivities in Pangasinan. I am thankful to the local government for declaring me an “adopted son of Manaoag.” I also inspected the Super Health Center there with Cong. Toff de Venecia, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, Mayor Doc Ming Rosario, and other officials. We also provided support to 500 displaced workers and 400 barangay workers.

After this, I attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Camarines Sur Provincial Chapter Seminar in Clark, Pampanga. I reminded my fellow public officials to prioritize the poor and vulnerable sectors by bringing public services closer to them.

On 19 April, I visited the Philippine Children's Medical Center to commemorate World Liver Day. We met some patients we helped through the Pediatric Access to Liver Transplant program initiated during the Duterte administration. I also witnessed the ceremonial blessing of the newly acquired MRI and CTScans of PCMC with Senator Pia Cayetano. The equipment was acquired through the collaborative efforts of the Senate Finance Committee led by Sen. Sonny Angara, with Sen. Pia and I as vice chairs.

Later that day, I attended the PDP 42nd Anniversary and National Council Meeting in Cebu City with our party chair, former president Rodrigo Duterte, and my fellow party mates. As the party’s national auditor, I emphasized the party's role as a catalyst for change and progress in the country.

On 20 April, I was invited by Mayor Juanito Inojales and Vice Mayor Katrina Orencia as guest speaker of Governor Generoso town, Davao Oriental’s BNEO program and the Regional Conference of Philippine Society of Private Midwife Clinic Owners and Integrated Midwives Association of the Philippines’ event in Davao City. Later that day, I also attended the Samahang Mag-aaral ng Pulitika Timon Festival 2024 at the University of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, my Malasakit Team continues to help various disadvantaged Filipinos as we aided 26 fire victims in Tacloban City, seven in Paranaque City, 20 in Malabon City, 207 in Cebu City, and 64 in Minglanilla, Cebu, the previous week.

We also supported the rebuilding efforts of five fire victims in Koronadal City and T’boli in South Cotabato, three in Sen. Ninoy Aquino, six in Bagumbayan in Sultan Kudarat, and 40 in Toledo City, Cebu. We also aided 1,261 recovering typhoon victims in Calayan, Cagayan, 434 in various barangays in Cebu City, two in Arakan, 17 in Makilala, and seven in Libungan in North Cotabato. Through our support, they also received emergency housing assistance from NHA.

Additionally, 178 displaced workers were assisted in Guagua, Pampanga, where they received various forms of aid from my office and temporary employment from DoLE.

Through our collective efforts, we also aided 100 indigents in Tagum City, and 1,282 in Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte; 700 in Davao City; 1,000 in Kidapawan City; 1,150 in Alaminos, Pangasinan; 333 in Enrile, Cagayan; 100 in Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte; and 192 fire victims in Brgy. Culiat and 197 in Brgy. San Roque in Quezon City.

We also supported 46 TESDA students in Iligan City, 24 in Malabon City, and 250 more tech-voc scholars in Tacloban City. In partnership with Vice Governor Ed Denosta, we assisted 940 indigents during a medical mission in Patnongon and San Jose de Buenavista in Antique and 33 newlywed couples in the Kasalang Bayan in Quezon City, with Councilor Mikey Belmonte.

Despite the challenges we face as a country, let us remain united as Filipinos to help ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to availing of the public services they need from the government.

As your public servant, I will do what I can to give Filipinos the compassionate service they deserve. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos (It is my habit to serve and I believe that service to people is service to God)!