Go backs WFH proposal due to heat

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday expressed support for adaptive measures to protect workers against the escalating heat index in the country, prompted by the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

Go also emphasized the importance of revisiting work and educational setups to prioritize public health and safety.

During an ambush interview after aiding displaced workers in Manaoag, Pangasinan, responding to queries about proposed actions to safeguard workers during the extreme heat, Go stressed the proactive steps that must be considered by the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

The senator expressed affirmation for flexible working arrangements and highlighted the necessity for “heat breaks,” especially for field personnel like construction workers who are directly exposed to the scourging heat outdoors.

Additionally, he pointed out the availability of a PhilHealth benefit for heat stroke victims, emphasizing the entitlement of every Filipino to this assistance.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa recently highlighted the rights of workers to take heat breaks to avoid heat-related illnesses. This was brought to the forefront following an incident where a 75-year-old man reportedly died from a heat stroke in Ilocos Sur.

Herbosa supported the Department of Labor and Employment’s initiative to permit employees with health issues exacerbated by the heat to take leaves of absence and advocated for night shifts for construction workers to mitigate the risks associated with daytime heat.

The rising heat levels are a significant concern, with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration warning that the heat index could exceed dangerous levels of 42°C in May, especially affecting Luzon and parts of Visayas and Mindanao.