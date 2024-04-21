FUTURE AT STAKE: TAKING CARE OF OUR ONLY PLANET

One thing is certain: all humans and living creatures depend on Earth's resources like clean water, air, food, resources and recreational spaces for survival and well-being.
Scientific data reveals a tumultuous history of our planet, marked by drastic changes, including air and water pollution, soil contamination, destruction of forests, and intensifying sunlight, long predating human existence.
Humanity's rampant disregard for our planet's gifts is leading us down a path of abuse and neglect, ignoring the warnings of our ancestors and jeopardizing our future with careless actions.
Hence, Earth Day is celebrated worldwide annually on 22 April to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and nurturing our planet for current and future generations.
Fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility towards the environment, people from all walks of life come together to make an effort and remind ourselves that we should not take for granted the atrocities humans have committed against our planet.
In the Philippines, Earth Day is commemorated through various activities that highlight the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
Filipinos observe Earth Day through community cleanup drives and tree-planting activities to address environmental degradation and promote a cleaner and greener environment.
The Philippine government plays a significant role in commemorating Earth Day. Various agencies and organizations organize seminars, workshops and forums to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices. These events provide opportunities for policymakers, experts and the public to engage in meaningful discussions and explore solutions to environmental challenges.
The relevance of Earth Day in the country cannot be overstated. As an archipelago blessed with rich biodiversity and natural resources, the country faces numerous environmental threats, including deforestation, pollution and climate change.
Communities nationwide feel the effects of these threats, from coastal areas vulnerable to rising sea levels to rural areas impacted by erratic weather patterns.
By commemorating Earth Day, the Philippines reaffirms its commitment to protecting the environment and mitigating the impacts of climate change. It serves as a call to action for individuals, communities and policymakers to work together toward sustainable development and environmental stewardship.
Earth Day 2024, themed “Planet vs. Plastics,” provides an opportunity to educate and empower citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices daily, ultimately contributing to preserving the planet for future generations.
A well-known quote, “Regrets always come last,” warns us that neglecting our planet, climate and ecosystems disrupts our communities, worsens our lives, and ultimately jeopardizes our well-being.
Life will likely persist on Earth even after humans are gone, as nature endures and evolves, embodying the essence of resilience and continuity. Let Earth Day be more than just 22 April; it should be a daily practice that we prioritize and act upon to ensure a livable world.