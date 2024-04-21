Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin to headline first-ever film ‘My Future You’ 

Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin are on their way to showcasing their electrifying chemistry on the big screen with their first-ever film together My Future You.

On 18 April, Star Magic unveiled photos of the two from their upcoming film’s script reading session.

“The future looks extra bright for #FrancineDiaz and #SethFedelin as the two just had a productive script reading session for the upcoming MY FUTURE YOU film,” the talent agency wrote.

The upcoming film will be directed by Crisanto Aquino, known for directing films like Write About Love (2019) and My Rebound Girl (2016). He has also served as an assistant director for popular films, such as Etiquette for Mistresses (2015), Everyday I Love You (2015), Always Be My Maybe (2016) and more.

Additionally, the pair were seen alongside other cast members including Christian Vasquez, Almira Muhlach, Vance Larena and Mosang, among others.

More details about the film will be announced soon.

Diaz and Fedelin, who became co-stars in the hit television series Kadenang Ginto in 2018, were officially introduced as a love team in the acclaimed thriller series Dirty Linen (2023). They also starred in a mini television series, Fractured, in the same year.

Both actors recently celebrated a significant milestone, their five-year anniversary as onscreen partners, through a heartwarming series of photos on Instagram.