DMW sees release of 4 Pinoy seafarers

While there’s no word yet on a release date for seafarers onboard the commandeered Aries ship, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) remains confident of their release.

“They will be released soon — that’s the word used. The use of those terms is consistent from the Iranian government to the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs),” DMW Officer-In-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said in a radio interview.

On 14 April, the DMW confirmed that four Filipino seafarers were part of a crew of 25 onboard the ship when it was seized by Iranian authorities. The Mediterranean Shipping Company operates the ship, which is currently anchored off the Iranian port of Tehran.

Cacdac added the crew members are safe and have resumed working inside the ship.

“There are food and water supplies, they eat regular meals a day, and they are in touch with their relatives, so they have assured their families that they are safe,” he said.

Cacdac said the licensed manning agency and the ship owner of the MSC Aries are also coordinating with Iranian authorities for the release of the crew members.