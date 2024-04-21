CitySavings receives Metrobank Foundation PEACE award

Since 2015, City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift subsidiary of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, has been active in the annual National Teachers Month (NTM) celebration from September to October to honor Filipino educators.

As a member of the NTM Coordinating Council (NTMCC) which the Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) co-chairs, the CitySavings have extensive initiatives during NTM and collaborates with the Department of Education and other public and private organizations. In line with the DepEd’s Matatag agenda, CitySavings supports the delivery of quality basic education through various learning and teaching-related initiatives.

CitySavings has also intensified its corporate social responsibility programs, focusing on practical wealth management, mental health and well-being, and breast cancer awareness for teachers.

For its efforts in elevating communities and advocating for relevant education-focused programs, the bank recently received the 4th Metrobank Foundation Award for Partners in Empowerment, Advocacy, and Commitment to Excellence (PEACE).

MBFI highlighted the celebration of its 45th anniversary with the recognition of 30 PEACE awardees from national government agencies, non-government and socio-civic organizations, international organizations, academe, business and media partners.

“We are delighted to accept this award for all CitySavings Bankers. Our vision aligns with the Metrobank Foundation’s goal of enhancing the quality of education. We will continue collaborating with the NTMCC and DepEd for many more years,” said CitySavings senior vice president and chief marketing officer Paula Katerina Joson.

The PEACE award recognizes the collaborative efforts of CitySavings and MBFI towards nation-building.

“We encourage you to continue with us in this noble call to nation-building, leveraging our modest resources, and amplifying your work as our partners to be there for the disadvantaged and the marginalized. Let us not get tired of doing what is right,” said MBFI president Aniceto Sobrepeña.