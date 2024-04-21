Chevron rolls out Caltex Rewards promos

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), rolls out its national promo for 2024: The Caltex Win-a-Million, Pick-a-Premyo Promo. Caltex Rewards members can win up to 12 million points which can be redeemed for rewards like Caltex fuel, dining, shopping or grocery.

On 6 May, 150 lucky customers will win one million Caltex Rewards points each while 30 winners will each get 12 million Caltex Rewards points on the 6 June raffle.

Caltex Rewards members are entitled to one raffle entry for every P1,000 accumulated fuel spent on any Caltex fuel using Caltex Rewards starting 2 April to 31 May.

“We are so excited to offer our national promo this year for our valued customers. Through this promo, Caltex Rewards members can get a chance to win millions of Caltex Rewards points that they can use to pay for fuel or redeem exclusive rewards from other partners from the CaltexGO app,” said CPI country chairman Billy Liu.

“We are always looking for ways on how we can continuously offer enjoyable, safe and hassle-free journeys to our customers.”

To be a Caltex Rewards member, download the CaltexGO app through Google Play or the App Store or register via www.caltex.com/ph/caltex-rewards. To know more about this promotion, visit www.caltex.com.ph/WinMillionPromo.