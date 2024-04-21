Camille Prats’ heartfelt birthday message to stepson Ice

Actress Camille Prats shared a heartfelt message with her stepson, Ice Yambao, on his 20th birthday.

Ice, who is the son of Camille’s husband VJ from a previous relationship, has grown close to the actress over the years. Camille expressed her astonishment at Ice’s growth in an Instagram post, exclaiming, “What? 20? To one of my life’s biggest surprises, happy birthday.”

“I look forward to what God has in store for you kuya, keep walking with the Lord and He will surely guide you towards His path and his purpose. Love you,” she wrote.

Despite her surprise at how quickly time has passed, Camille assured that Ice feels cherished on his special day.

Not long-ago, Ice graduated from high school, and Camille eagerly anticipated the new chapters in his life. In a photo with Ice, Camille proudly celebrated alongside her son.

Ice, who was born on 19 April 2004, is a loving brother and companion to Nathan, Nala and Nolan. Known for their outdoor adventures and getaways, Ice is a cherished member of the family and is described as obedient and kind.

Camille, also known as Sheena Patricia Camille Quiambao Prats-Yambao, is a Filipino actress, host and businesswoman. She is the younger sister of actor-director John Prats and is renowned for her role in iconic film Sarah Ang Munting Prinsesa.