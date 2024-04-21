Blanket authority

Physical fitness was key to recent successes in establishing new Guinness World Records (GWR). Fitness trainer Austin Head of New York City became the record holder for the most lunges made in one hour by a male and the farthest distance covered by lunge in one hour, according to GWR, New York Post (NYP) reports.

Head lunged 3.45 kilometers in 60 minutes on 10 March and 2,825 times in 60 minutes on 22 March to smash the previous record of 2,358 lunges.

The 30-year-old’s stunt also drew cash donations for the benefit of Life Time Foundation, which aims to inspire healthier people, a healthier way of life, and a healthier planet, according to NYP.

Meanwhile, DonnaJean Wilde, a 58-year-old grandmother from Alberta, Canada planked for four hours, 30 minutes, and 11 seconds, just over 10 minutes longer than the previous record set by fellow Canadian Dana Glowacka in 2019.

Wilde prepared for the challenge by planking for up to three hours every day and six hours before the GWR attempt at the high school where she previously worked.

An interesting GWR feat was made by tattooed TikTok star Dan Soar of the United Kingdom. Soar made 19 blankets in 24 hours and broadcast the effort live on TikTok. His social media alias, the “Tattooed Knitter,” showed him knitting the blankets by hand to his 300,000 TikTok followers.

“I wanted to be the first person ever to do this. I want to be a bit of a pioneer in this,” Soar told GWR.

Soar, who also knits scarves and hats that he sells on his website, donated the blankets to the mental health charity MenWalkTalk, as well as Ashgate Hospice, which provides palliative care to people at the end of their lives, in memory of his late grandmother Margaret, who was a big knitter herself, according to GWR.