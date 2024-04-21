Bigger, better Mango Tee looms

This early, the Alabang Country Club’s (ACC) signature member-guest tournament, the Mango Tee, has begun preparation for next year’s staging.

“Get ready for the ultimate extravaganza,” said the statement from the ACC which is riding the crest of the 36th Mango Tee massive success last January.

“The 37th Mango Tee member/guest invitational is set to break records with a much bigger budget for entertainment, giveaways, and prizes. It’s going to be a Mango Tee like never before.”

It added that the 2025 Mango Tee will be an eight-day golfing extravaganza, spanning from Sunday to Sunday, “just like the Beatles song Eight Days A Week.”

The invitational is expected to accommodate close to 1,000 golfers.

“Say goodbye to long waitlists and hello to more golfing fun! Don’t miss out on the action,” said the statement to ACC members.

Making sure they deliver on their promise are the incumbent ACC officers led by Raffy Mapua and Paul Cortez, ACC chairman and president, respectively.

The 37th Mango Tee will be led by chairman Robert Limcaco, president of Park ‘N Fly.

Organizing committee boasts industry giants like Danny Isla (founding president of Lexus Manila Inc.), Dexter Pasion (banker/real estate businessman), Jacques Branellec (Jewelmer, CEO/president), Cid Diomampo (businessman/importer), Arbie Jacinto (TES Advertising CEO), Carlo Leonio (CEO of Petrolift Inc.), David Sison (president and CEO of Mama Lou’s) and Ed Hernandez (real estate/businessman).

With a target budget of P37 million, the 2025 edition is expected to be the most lavish in the club history.

Hole-in-one prizes await from top car brands. There will be multiple pin placements on every Par-3 hole, making the chances of hitting the jackpot even better.

There will also be P1-million cash raffle prize aside from the P1 million for “Cash Bonanza Raffle.”