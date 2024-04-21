Autism angels’ walk at MoA draws 24K

It’s not every day that “angels” walk, but that’s exactly what made the celebration of the Autism Acceptance Month by the Autism Society of the Philippines on Sunday special.

The ASP held its annual Angels Walk at the Mall of Asia (MoA) Arena grounds in Pasay City, an event held in collaboration with SM Cares.

The walk — attended this year by over 24,000 participants — is acknowledged as the largest autism advocacy event in Asia.

Among the attendees were persons with autism, angels all to their families who also joined the walk, and advocates from the public and private sectors.

The event started at 8 a.m. with a talent showcase and recognition of ASP Autism Angel Achievement Awardees Peggy Geiser and Erin Tejada, who bagged international awards in the performing arts and visual arts, respectively.

The Angels Walk commenced at 10 a.m. from the MOA Arena and ended in SM MOA Entertainment Hall. The annual autism advocacy event has been held since 2000, beginning with only 200 participants.