Autism angels’ walk at MoA draws 24K

It’s not every day that “angels” walk, but that’s exactly what made the celebration of the Autism Acceptance Month by the Autism Society of the Philippines on Sunday special.
The ASP held its annual Angels Walk at the Mall of Asia (MoA) Arena grounds in Pasay City, an event held in collaboration with SM Cares.
The walk — attended this year by over 24,000 participants — is acknowledged as the largest autism advocacy event in Asia.
Among the attendees were persons with autism, angels all to their families who also joined the walk, and advocates from the public and private sectors.
The event started at 8 a.m. with a talent showcase and recognition of ASP Autism Angel Achievement Awardees Peggy Geiser and Erin Tejada, who bagged international awards in the performing arts and visual arts, respectively.
The Angels Walk commenced at 10 a.m. from the MOA Arena and ended in SM MOA Entertainment Hall. The annual autism advocacy event has been held since 2000, beginning with only 200 participants.
“Today, we have more than 24,000 [participants]. It is a testament to how important the issues for families who live with autism are. It is becoming mainstream as more and more people have awareness, acceptance, accommodation, and appreciation,” former ASP national president Mona Magno Veluz told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
“This is really a celebration of one, our partners who helped make the projects, and number two, we also want to honor the families and the individuals on the spectrum who are making a mark on the world,” Veluz added.
In conjunction with the Angels Walk for Autism at the MoA grounds, simultaneous walks were also held at SM Cebu and SM Davao.
Among those who graced the event were ASP goodwill ambassador Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez and Candy Pangilinan, a mother to Quentin, diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.