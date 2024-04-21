A Rotary Day of service in Isabela

It was another Rotary Day, but this time, the Rotary Club of Makati team led by president Senen “Bing” Matoto with president-elect Keith Harrison, director Rodrigo Segura, director Winston Uy, incoming director Andy Mañalac, and past president Louie Aseoche were headed for a special destination: Isabela, where they were going for a series of impactful Rotary activities.
The day started with a chartered plane ride courtesy of director Winston Uy. After taking off from Pasay, the plane carrying the RC Makati team flew over picturesque fields of Northern Luzon and, after an hour-long journey, landed at Cauayan airport, in Cauayan City, Isabela province.
Their first stop was a visit to a tobacco field managed by Universal Leaf in the municipality of Reina Mercedes, as part of a vocational tour.
There, the group witnessed a demonstration of the process of curing or drying tobacco in barns after harvest.
Next, the team visited Mallalantang Elementary School, where over 100 eager schoolchildren from families of farmers in Cauayan were waiting in the shade to greet them.
The school is a beneficiary of books from RC Makati’s “Books Across the Seas” program, which dovetails with Universal Leaf's “Let's Play After School Program.”
The joint initiative included a donation of educational toys and equipment for physical activities like basketball, volleyball, and badminton.
A short program followed, with messages of support from President Matoto; director Uy; and Michee dela Cruz-San Pascual, United Leaf Philippines Inc. (ULPI) Director for Corporate Affairs and Compliance, highlighting the importance of education and community involvement.
A quick lunch was then enjoyed by the team. The lunch was graced by the presence of Reina Mercedes Mayor Malou Saguban.
Functional Literacy Program
Afterwards, the team launched the RC Makati’s “Functional Literacy Program” in partnership with Teach for the Philippines (TFP) at the San Fermin Elementary School.
At the launch, president Matoto, director Segura and TFP CEO Ma. Victoria Ungco delivered remarks in which they highlighted the importance of partnerships in improving education.
Supported by RC Makati with a donation of P400,000, the program aims to benefit 300 public school students by developing basic literacy and numeracy skills, with a focus on involving guardians in home learning. A tour revealed classrooms in need of repair, prompting a request for a school library.
Next, the group paid a visit to the Philippine Red Cross branch where they were met by the Red Cross staff and members of RC Makati brother club, RC Cauayan led by the Club’s president Czarah Dy who showed the refrigerant for storage of blood that RC Cauayan was able to secure through a Global Grant with contribution from RC Singapore.
Cold storage
They also discussed with president Bing the possibility of co-funding for another cold storage for collected blood in the facility.
The day was capped by a fellowship dinner at the ULPI guest house where partners and participants from ULPI, Teach the Philippines, and RC Cauayan gathered together to celebrate a full day of service with a sumptuous dinner buffet along with overflowing drinks courtesy of our gracious host, director Uy.
The Rotary Day in Isabela was a true reflection of Rotary's ideals of Service and Fellowship, showcasing the impact that can be made when individuals from different regions come together with a common goal of making a difference in the community.