A HORSE WITH A NAME

From the high walls of the Palacio de Memoria gates up to the receiving area in the back was a long dreadful walk. Especially these days.

The sun was just past its peak and there was no immediate shade along the way.

Good thing the driveway was lined up with restored units of the iconic Ford Mustangs — of different model years and colors — owned by the people who gathered inside the pre-war mansion by Roxas Boulevard.

The venue and the occasion couldn’t be more fitting: The 60th anniversary of the beloved pop culture symbol right at an old stately home preserved to its glory.

Nice touch there.

“The Mustang has undergone evolution over the last six decades, but one thing remains the same — the Mustang’s unparalleled driving performance that represents the spirit of freedom, passion and innovation,” said Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen.

“We are thrilled to join the global celebration of Mustang’s 60th anniversary, but most of all, we are excited to open the next chapter for this icon with the launch of the All-New Mustang in the Philippines in May.”