A HORSE WITH A NAME

From the high walls of the Palacio de Memoria gates up to the receiving area in the back was a long dreadful walk. Especially these days.
The sun was just past its peak and there was no immediate shade along the way.
Good thing the driveway was lined up with restored units of the iconic Ford Mustangs — of different model years and colors — owned by the people who gathered inside the pre-war mansion by Roxas Boulevard.
The venue and the occasion couldn’t be more fitting: The 60th anniversary of the beloved pop culture symbol right at an old stately home preserved to its glory.
Nice touch there.
“The Mustang has undergone evolution over the last six decades, but one thing remains the same — the Mustang’s unparalleled driving performance that represents the spirit of freedom, passion and innovation,” said Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen.
“We are thrilled to join the global celebration of Mustang’s 60th anniversary, but most of all, we are excited to open the next chapter for this icon with the launch of the All-New Mustang in the Philippines in May.”
It was actually a simultaneous celebration around the world. Because exactly 60 years ago that day (17 April), Ford unveiled the original Mustang at the World’s Fair in New York.
It has sold more than 10 million units since and has been the world’s best-selling sports car for more than a decade now.
Ford Philippines brought together members of the Mustang Club Philippines, the Mustang Enthusiasts Philippines, and Mustang owners and fans for an anniversary meet-up.
And with pop singer Paolo Santos serenading by the courtyard, Breen pulled the cover from the seventh-generation all-new Mustang.
It is set to be launched next month yet. But there’s no moment too early, or a minute too late, to witness such beauty.
There, the bright yellow all-new Mustang preened in the center of the sprawling garden, bathed by the golden sunset light, with music in the background. And ice-cold beer being served.
A picture-perfect appearance for a car which has graced the silver screen and never left the limelight. A celebrity in itself, the Mustang has stolen scenes in Steve McQueen’s Bullitt, and James Bond the Goldfinger and Diamonds are Forever, and Gone in 60 Seconds, to name a few.
Yet the all-new Mustang retains its relevance in this day and age.
The GT Premium Fastback variant is equipped with a 5.0LTi-VCT V8 engine that’s mated to a 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission capable of producing 493 PS (or horsepower) of power and 567 newton-meter of torque.
The EcoBoost® Premium Fastback variant comes with a 2.3L EcoBoost® Engine mated to a 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission capable of producing 319 PS of power and 475 Nm of torque.
Drive modes are: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Custom, Track, and Drag Strip.
Previously available to the GT Premium variant only, both variants of the all-new Mustang will have the MagneRide® Damping System that has sophisticated control strategies that increase comfort while expanding the performance limits of the sports coupe.
Coupled with durable Brembo brakes, the all-new Mustang is ready for whatever drives await.
It has Quad Tip Exhaust with Active Valve Functionality that lets the driver control the volume of the engine growl of the Mustang–making its presence felt anytime.
Equipped with 19-inch Aluminum Wheels with unique designs for each variant, the iconic sports coupe has a more aggressive stance, whether on the open road or even when parked.
Inside, the All-New Mustang thrills both driver and passengers with RECARO® leather-trimmed sport seats and soft touch accents all around.
The All-New Mustang has the DNA of a muscle car but is equipped with the latest technology and hardware for entertainment, connectivity and safety. A new Magnesium Framed 13-inch Colored Center Display offers seamless connectivity with the vehicle with SYNC®4 and Enhanced Voice Recognition.
It has wireless mobile charging. For the driver, a 12-inch Digital Cluster provides real-time information without being distracting.
Among its many other features are Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology that enhances the overall driving experience and actively assist the driver on the road; Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross Traffic Alert and Braking; Auto High Beam Headlights; Post Impact Braking; Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering Assist function; Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB); and Evasive Steer Assist.
Reservations can be made by logging on Ford’s online reservation portal at ford.to/ReserveAllNewMustang.