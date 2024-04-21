3 killed in Baguio, Benguet road mishaps

BAGUIO CITY — Three individuals were killed in two separate road accidents in Baguio City and Benguet in the evening of Friday, 19 April and in the early morning of Saturday, 20 April.

A van fell into a 100-meter ravine along Marcos Highway in Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet. Initial information disclosed that there were six passengers in the SUV van. The accident happened at 4:30 a.m.

Four of the passengers were rushed to the hospital two others were reportedly killed in the accident. The names of the victims were not released by the authorities. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fall.

The evening before, a rider expired while being treated in the hospital moments after being ran over by a van at Manuel Roxas Street, Lower Brookside, Baguio City.

The fatality was identified as Noel Patong Amonte.

Baguio Police reported that Amonte was driving his motorcycle when he overtook another vehicle. His motorcycle hit a delivery motorcycle sending him to the other side of the street.

A van that was traversing the opposite direction hit Almonte. He was rushed to the hospital while the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are reminding motorists to always follow traffic rules to avoid accidents.