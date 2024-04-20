SNAPS

Tricycle drivers get SSS help

LOOK: Marikina Congresswoman Maan Teodoro and SSS NCR Senior Vice President Ma. Rita Aguja led the Memorandum of Agreement signing ceremony with 17 Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (TODA) presidents under the KaSSSanga Collect Program at Barangay Sto. Nino, Marikina City on 19 April 2024. The aim of the agreement is to provide social security protection to members of their organization by registering them as self-employed individuals and facilitating the collection and remittance of contributions to the SSS. | via Analy Labor