Tagaytay Highlands unveils latest residential district

Dreaming of living in an ecocentric society, without being very far from the metro, is a reality made closer with the latest development of Tagaytay Highlands.
Trealva at Midlands West is a premiere mountain resort that offers a new perspective on residential districts, a first in the incredible mountainous region of Tagaytay.
The upcoming property is a perfect option for those looking to reside with nature yet along the continuous congestion of the urban areas of Metro Manila and nearby cities.
On top of the lowlands' extreme heat, Tagaytay offers a breeze that will comfort its future residents. The latest housing development also boasts a majestic view of Mount Makiling and Taal Lake.
Trealva, a 320-hectare sanctuary, values premiere mountain living by offering a range of health and wellness amenities such as nature parks, eco-parks, pools, a clubhouse and green spaces.
For SM Prime Holdings Subsidiary Highlands Prime Inc. (HPI) senior vice president Lennie Mendoza, Trealva is an ideal option to live in because of its vast green spaces that will keep them connected to the environment and truly secure their peace of mind.
“As the world becomes increasingly defined by rapid urbanization and relentless technological advancement, the allure of slowing down and rekindling a bond with our natural environment has never been stronger,” Mendoza said.
In Trealva, residents can build their homes to their choice and preference.
Preference for a peaceful, greenery home without being too far in the metro, Trealva at Midlands West is an excellent option for families seeking new homes. Natural light flood through the units’ expansive windows. The innovative use of natural resources will also bring elements of the outdoors into the residence, creating an environment that feels alive and rejuvenating. Rain gardens are also strategically integrated throughout the property.